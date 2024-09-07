NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00006780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.14 billion and approximately $125.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,268,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,053,938 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.6183857 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $231,049,161.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

