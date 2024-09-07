Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $345.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $244.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $236.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total transaction of $3,626,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,464,622.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $21,006,957. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

