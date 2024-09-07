Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 116,605 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Netflix worth $292,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

NFLX traded down $17.85 on Friday, hitting $665.77. 2,991,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,436. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $659.89 and its 200-day moving average is $633.82.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

