Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $665.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.89 and its 200 day moving average is $633.82. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

