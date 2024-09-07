New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,932 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

