New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,996 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $38,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 144,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.