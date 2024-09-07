New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 128,388 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,388 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $29,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after buying an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after acquiring an additional 277,085 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

