New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 75,469 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 843,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

