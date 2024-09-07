New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $218,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $825.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $799.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $863.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

