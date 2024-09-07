New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $33.70 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,812,625 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $33,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.01 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

