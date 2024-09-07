New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 206,164 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,164 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,504,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

