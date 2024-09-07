New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,789 Shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,621,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the period. IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $126,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $161.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

