Norden Group LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 4,228,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,824. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
