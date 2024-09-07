Norden Group LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

