Norden Group LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAA. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000.

Get Pgim Aaa Clo Etf alerts:

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.0 %

PAAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.