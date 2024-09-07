Norden Group LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAA. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000.
Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.0 %
PAAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $51.22.
Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile
The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pgim Aaa Clo Etf
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.