Norden Group LLC Makes New $7.17 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 80,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $98.37.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

