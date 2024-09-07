Norden Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Norden Group LLC reduced its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 172,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.63. 457,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

