Norden Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,239,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $7.20 on Friday, hitting $304.72. 49,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.56. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.45 and a 1-year high of $330.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total transaction of $220,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $17,024,254. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

