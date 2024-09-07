North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

