North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after acquiring an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

