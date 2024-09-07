North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

