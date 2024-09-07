North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,875 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $70,322,713. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $120.92. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

