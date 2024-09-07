North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

