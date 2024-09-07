Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,630 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

