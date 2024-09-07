Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

