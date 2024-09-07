Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

