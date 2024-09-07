Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,902,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 19.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

