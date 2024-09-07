Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 659,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

