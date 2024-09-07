Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIP opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

