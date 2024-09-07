Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after acquiring an additional 787,704 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 410,621 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,884 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

