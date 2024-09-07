Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

