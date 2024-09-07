NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading Down 5%

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 100,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 62,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of NOVONIX in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get NOVONIX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVONIX

NOVONIX Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NOVONIX stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NOVONIX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOVONIX

(Get Free Report)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.