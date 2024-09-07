NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $25.00

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of NuCana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. NuCana has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuCana stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.54% of NuCana at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

