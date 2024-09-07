NYM Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.16 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $67.16 million and $1.27 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NYM has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,094,394 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,094,394.200005 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.08395471 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,069,697.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

