Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of OHI opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after buying an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 272,299 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after buying an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

