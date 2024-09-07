One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.13

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 6996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $565.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $709,258 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

