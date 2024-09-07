One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up 2.8% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,485,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,928,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DYNF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,479. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

