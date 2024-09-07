One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $207,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after buying an additional 1,175,628 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,670,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,482,000 after acquiring an additional 144,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,658 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.26. 4,602,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

