One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,582,000 after buying an additional 229,491 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,055,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 321,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,037. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

