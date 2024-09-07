One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.2% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

