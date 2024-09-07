ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $102.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKE. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.92.

ONEOK stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

