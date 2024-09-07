Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Online Vacation Center Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

