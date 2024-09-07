Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.
OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
OOMA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 0.92. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
