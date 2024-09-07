Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NUMV stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

