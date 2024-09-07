Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,594,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

