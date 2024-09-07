Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

