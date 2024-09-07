Orchid (OXT) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Orchid has a total market cap of $64.28 million and $1.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,044.49 or 1.00004211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0673827 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,009,702.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.