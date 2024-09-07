Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,173,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.43. 1,861,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

