Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTLK. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,723,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 221,510 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

