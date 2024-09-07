Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.62. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 44,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 535,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $4,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.